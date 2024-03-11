Orchid (OXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.21 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. Orchid has a total market cap of $157.13 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.15873524 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $13,977,672.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

