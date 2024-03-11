Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Head to Head Comparison

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) and Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Otsuka shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and Otsuka’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merck & Co., Inc. 0.61% 9.33% 3.61% Otsuka N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merck & Co., Inc. 0 5 10 0 2.67 Otsuka 0 0 0 0 N/A

Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $131.08, suggesting a potential upside of 6.14%. Given Merck & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Merck & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Otsuka.

Dividends

Merck & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Otsuka pays an annual dividend of $55.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 145.4%. Merck & Co., Inc. pays out 2,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Otsuka pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Otsuka is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and Otsuka’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merck & Co., Inc. $60.12 billion 5.20 $365.00 million $0.14 882.14 Otsuka N/A N/A N/A $301.82 0.13

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Otsuka. Otsuka is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Otsuka on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co., Inc. operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services, as well as digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products. The company serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions; and physicians, wholesalers, government entities, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, farmers, and pet owners. It has development and commercialization agreement for three of Daiichi Sankyo's deruxtecan ADC candidates, which include patritumab deruxtecan, ifinatamab deruxtecan, and raludotatug deruxtecan for the treatment of multiple solid tumors both as monotherapy and/or in combination with other treatments; and AstraZeneca PLC to co-development and co-commercialize AstraZeneca's Lynparza products for multiple cancer types, and Koselugo for multiple indications. The company also has a collaboration agreement with Eisai Co., Ltd., Bayer AG, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, as well Moderna, Inc. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey.

About Otsuka

(Get Free Report)

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses. It also provides BODYMAINTÉ Jelly, a conditioning food product; BODYMAINTÉ Drink, a conditioning beverage; EQUELLE and EQUELLE Gelée, which supports women's health and beauty; POCARI SWEAT, a drink; Calorie Mate, a nutritional food; and OS-1, an oral rehydration solution. In addition, the company offers soft drinks, food products, and wines; clinical testing and medical equipment; cosmetics; warehousing and transport services; chemical products; travel agency services; analysis and measurement equipment; pharmaceutical intermediates; testing equipment, such as vehicle headlight testers; synthetic resin molded products; venture capital services; paper products; artificial turf; ceramic boards, ceramic board masterpiece arts, ceramic walls, reliefs, terracotta, OT ceramics, and ceramic portraits and sign boards; functional films; IT solution services; insecticides and toiletry products; and flaky titanate and special compounds. Further, it provides infusion and clinical nutrition products; Xenotransplantation products; hydrazine; plant-based food products, including cheese alternatives, dressings, and desserts; stable isotopes; software and services to enhance management of mental healthcare systems; products for urinary tract health; potassium titanate; bio-pesticides; functional and dietetic foods; spring and mineral water; industrial chemicals; polyolefin foams; anticancer drugs; and adhesive tapes. Additionally, the company operates a hotel. Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

