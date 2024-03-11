Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 14,188 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $77,892.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,153.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $40,318.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $267,950.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,977 shares of company stock worth $648,452. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Outset Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OM opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

