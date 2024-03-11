Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0921 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.67.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $345.63 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 25.95%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

