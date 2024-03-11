Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 35.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 501,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,148,000 after buying an additional 1,592,275 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 87,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,087,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,833,426 shares of company stock valued at $619,355,856 over the last 90 days. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 4.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

