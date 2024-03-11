Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,160 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PR. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $45,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 4.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,833,426 shares of company stock worth $619,355,856. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

