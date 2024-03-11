Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 216.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 604,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,295 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,254.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 384.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.11 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $2.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.17. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $10.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.