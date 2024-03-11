Pi Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN)

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Pi Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Blackline Safety in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$30.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.96 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

