Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Holdings Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,573 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $67,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE PNW opened at $71.70 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.82%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

