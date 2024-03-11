Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $10.36 on Monday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41.

Institutional Trading of Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 153,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.