Prothena Co. plc Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($4.63) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Prothena in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.63) for the year. The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($4.98) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Prothena’s revenue was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Prothena by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,270,000 after purchasing an additional 452,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 83,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,986,000 after purchasing an additional 417,338 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

