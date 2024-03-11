PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,859 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $18,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $1,312,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $112.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.86.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.