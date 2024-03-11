Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Issued By Wedbush

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 423.86%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TCRX

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

TCRX stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.87. TScan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at TScan Therapeutics

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 28,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,978.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,211.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TScan Therapeutics news, Director Barbara Klencke acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 28,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $140,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,211.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TScan Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,788,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.