Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,701 Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 296,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 273,350 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 651.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,946 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,004.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 611,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 556,116 shares during the period. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $2,076,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MODG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $33,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

