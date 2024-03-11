Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,170 Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,140,000 after buying an additional 852,100 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 119.1% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,367,000 after acquiring an additional 297,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,366,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 168.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 225,685 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Stock Performance

KMPR stock opened at $57.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -29.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

