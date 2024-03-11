Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Emeren Group were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Shares of Emeren Group stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.79. Emeren Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emeren Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

