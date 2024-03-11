Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PJT opened at $100.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.69. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

