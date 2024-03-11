Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,107 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $92.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

