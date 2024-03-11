Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,846 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 189,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of CMTL opened at $5.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $164.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.25 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

(Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.