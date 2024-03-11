Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $198,000 Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,666 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $14.66 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TGI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Triumph Group

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.