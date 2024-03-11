Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,623 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $13.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

