Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

CHCT stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $747.36 million, a P/E ratio of 128.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 871.43%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.