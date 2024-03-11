Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $190,000 in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 113.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $45,581,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CarGurus by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CarGurus by 59.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Price Performance

CARG stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 127.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $392,582.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,545,611.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $392,582.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,611.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 23,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $521,316.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 111,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,464.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

