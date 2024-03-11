Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $214,000 in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 5,798.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

In other news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $184,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,381 shares of company stock valued at $571,166 in the last quarter.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 7.5 %

About Savers Value Village

SVV stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

(Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.