Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $175,000 Investment in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 182.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 5.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 268,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 25.7% in the third quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 191,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,154 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 53.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMF opened at $57.39 on Monday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

