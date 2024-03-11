Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $204,000 Investment in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AdvanSix by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AdvanSix by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $156,200 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $717.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $382.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

