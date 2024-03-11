Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $215,000 Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 3,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,347,000 after buying an additional 2,018,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 3,270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,951,000 after buying an additional 354,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $121.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.10.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

