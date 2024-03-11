Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Alkami Technology stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.41. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.

Alkami Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.