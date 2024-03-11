Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 16,988 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,857,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 179.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 647,375 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 6.3% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 582,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $4.74 on Monday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers TracVision, a satellite television system for vessels and vehicles; TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery service; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivered; TVlink, a television programming delivered; MOVIElink, a movie distribution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivered; CommBox, data management software for maritime communications; and KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems.

