Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 31,481 Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

NYSE:VLRS opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $649.65 million, a P/E ratio of 105.73 and a beta of 2.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLRS

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

(Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.