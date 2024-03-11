Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,863 Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $320,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,854. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

