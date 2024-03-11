Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $23.71.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

