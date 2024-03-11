Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 2,286 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 620.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 599,080 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 18.3% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,671,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 259,142 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 2,118.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 257,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 246,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Park Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $3,190,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in Park Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $3,454,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

NYSE:PKE opened at $15.26 on Monday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $309.02 million, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

