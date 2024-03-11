Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 5,919 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $405,246.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 836,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,493,101.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,886,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,442,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $405,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 836,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,493,101.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,700 shares of company stock worth $5,306,290 in the last ninety days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

About Legacy Housing

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $25.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

(Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.