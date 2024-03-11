Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 7,702 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,901,000 after acquiring an additional 184,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,170,000 after acquiring an additional 55,172 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,868,000 after acquiring an additional 876,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 233,917 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,636,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,981,000 after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SFBS opened at $65.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.88.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.