Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $210,000 Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2,866.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 228,855 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 18.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,431,000 after buying an additional 200,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 61.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 117,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth $2,763,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $35,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $35,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $42,616.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,872 shares of company stock worth $201,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSV opened at $25.90 on Monday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $392.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

