Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,050,000 after purchasing an additional 245,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 55,061 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,405,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 122,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE SOI opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $357.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.29. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.