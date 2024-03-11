Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,065,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 93,460 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $4,539,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 14.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $8.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.27. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80.

In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $25,267.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

