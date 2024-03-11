QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.71.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 78.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 10.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:QS opened at $6.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 4.80. QuantumScape has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
