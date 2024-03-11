R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) President Sells $143,959.18 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,368,000 after purchasing an additional 947,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,188,000 after buying an additional 67,485 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $75,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $105,757,000 after acquiring an additional 229,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in R1 RCM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

