Rayonier Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Rayonier has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 183.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 193.2%.

RYN stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.26. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Rayonier by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rayonier by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,464,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,324,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Rayonier by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

