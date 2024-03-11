Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Renasant Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 13,710.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Renasant by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $34.85.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

