Reviewing Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) & Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Spine Injury Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies $829.42 million 5.01 $124.40 million $2.09 32.93 Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 2,047.47 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Ormat Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies 15.00% 5.09% 2.41% Spine Injury Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.2% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ormat Technologies and Spine Injury Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies 0 4 3 0 2.43 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.15%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Spine Injury Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation; and provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. This segment serves contractors; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers battery energy storage systems and related services. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

