Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 368,183 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Robert Half by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Robert Half by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 98,008 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,491 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $81.34 on Monday. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.04.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Read Our Latest Report on RHI

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.