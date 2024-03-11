Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,129,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,701 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets accounts for approximately 5.3% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $4,190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $4,190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 814,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,375.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,509,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,540,551 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $17.00 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.