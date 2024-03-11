Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,489 shares during the quarter. Runway Growth Finance comprises approximately 0.4% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $11.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $468.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 27.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.26%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Runway Growth Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 812,500 shares of company stock worth $9,957,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

