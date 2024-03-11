RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on RXO

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 747,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $15,135,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,755,649 shares in the company, valued at $278,551,892.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in RXO by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,777,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,345,000 after acquiring an additional 138,365 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in RXO by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 825,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 294,918 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 69,997 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in RXO by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 98,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Stock Down 1.6 %

RXO stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. RXO has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.88, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.09.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.33 million. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RXO will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.