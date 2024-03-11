Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 104.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 88.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $5,198,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE RHP opened at $117.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

