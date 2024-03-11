Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 805,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sally Beauty by 18.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 30.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

NYSE SBH opened at $12.84 on Monday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Denise Paulonis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,625.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

