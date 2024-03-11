Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 498.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 407,528 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Sanmina by 86.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 18.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 25.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 486,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In related news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $64.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SANM

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.